Quarterbacks tend to be the recruits who commit to schools before the rest of their peers at other positions. Schools know this and recruits themselves know it, too. Demond Williams Jr. isn’t working on any type of decision just yet, but the likely scenario is that he ultimately picks a school earlier in the process than later.

The standout sophomore quarterback from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona has already seen plenty of schools come through with early offers, so he has made it a point to visit some of those programs in person.

Cal, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Arizona State have all hosted him on visits in the early part of the year with his trip out to Berkeley being his latest campus visit.

Williams is looking forward to Sept. 1 when schools can begin reaching out to him instead of him being the one to initiate the contact. For now, he continues to evaluate his options and get to know more about the schools involved.

“It’s been going great,” he said of the recruiting process this spring. “Been able to go to a couple schools, and being able to see around this early in my recruitment is very good to me. It really does help me as a deciding factor where I don’t have to waste officials or anything like that. It’s been going good.

“I’m just waiting for the next two weeks so schools can start coming out to the school and watch me throw again.”

Although it is still very early in the process for a 2024 recruit like Williams, he has already been able to decipher some of the programs that are going to be more serious about landing him as his recruitment moves forward. Being able to meet with coaches in person has helped him in that regard.

“You can really tell between where the real love is at and where the fake love is at,” he said. “Just being able to see people in person and having the staff be there with you through the whole visit is something that’s really connecting for me. Just being able to talk to everybody in a family environment.”

Cal offered Williams during his visit proving to him that the program is serious about its interest. That gave him the opportunity to get to know the coaches and program better, and the four-star quarterback came away pleasantly surprised by what he experienced while in the Bay Area.