Cal is through its first full week of training camp with six practices under its belt so far. The Bears will return to work Thursday after getting Wednesday off, and it's the perfect time to reflect on what we have seen so far through the first week.

Justin Wilcox isn't planning on releasing a depth chart any time soon, and at this point it would be a bit difficult to do so anyway with so many positions still up for grabs.

Here's a rundown of what we have learned about the Bears as they move into the second full week of camp.