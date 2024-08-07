The day off allowed Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno a chance to reflect on the first six practices, and he answered questions from our subscribers after getting a look at the team up to this point in camp.

Cal hit the one-week mark of training camp Wednesday. The Bears didn't take the field, however, as Justin Wilcox utilized the day to allow his players some rest before getting back to work for Day 7 of camp on Thursday.

Appreciate the compliment. Let’s dive right into your questions. The additions of Kyion Grayes and Trevor Rogers as scholarship players to a group that was already looking better in the spring is certainly a step in the right direction for the Bears at receiver. Grayes has looked like a potential game changer through the first week of camp with his ability to create separation and get open. It has showed itself a bit more in the seven-on-seven and individual settings than it has in the team periods so far, but he is looking like a versatile piece to the puzzle at receiver.

Rogers has multiple touchdown catches through his first week, and his speed has been a big asset to the receiver group already. Time will tell if he is able to get on the field as a freshman, but he looks to be a future key player for Cal at receiver.

To me, Tobias Merriweather’s progress has been clear. Whether he was possibly dinged up during the spring or is just simply getting comfortable in his new setting, he has looked like a better player even from a few months ago. His speed has been undeniable so far in camp, and his ability to create separation and get open has been improved from where it was just a few months ago. He looks like a clear No. 1 receiver up to this point in camp.

Two players who might get overlooked in the receiver picture are redshirt juniors Mason Starling and Mavin Anderson. Starling was not on the field in the spring while Anderson was lost a bit in the shuffle. Both players have been clear bright spots at receiver in camp, however. Both have had ample opportunities for reps during the team periods, and Anderson worked with the first unit in the latest practice.

Right now, I’d say Merriweather, Grayes and Mikey Matthews are the likely starters at the three receiver spots with Trond Grizzell as the next man up, but there are still some things to be decided there. It sounds like the plan will be to go six or seven deep at the receiver spot during the season so there are going to be some decisions for the staff to make come Aug. 31, because this receiver group is head and shoulders above what the Bears had last year in my opinion. What it lacks proven production, it makes up for in depth and talent.

As for your second question, it is a little difficult to gauge where things are with special teams up to this point. There has been extensive special teams work but it has not been live so far. The kicking has been situational and the return teams have not gone full speed. You can count me as a Ryan Coe fan, however. He was solid with some long kicks in the spring, and he’s been consistent in the little I have seen from the kicking game so far in camp. The first scrimmage is approaching, and that should tell the story a bit more.