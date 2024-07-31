Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Cal training camp preview: Position breakdown

Offensive line coach Mike Bloesch is taking over as offensive coordinator in his second year at Cal.
Offensive line coach Mike Bloesch is taking over as offensive coordinator in his second year at Cal. (Matt Moreno | Golden Bear Report)
Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Cal opens up training camp Wednesday morning, and there is plenty of optimism that the Bears can take another step forward as they enter the ACC.

Here is a look at how things shape up on both sides of the ball entering the month of preparations for Justin Wilcox's team.

Quarterback

What we know

- Fernando Mendoza heads in as the projected starter based on what he showed last season, but the competition is far from settled as Chandler Rogers will continue to be given every opportunity to showcase his abilities and earn the job throughout camp. CJ Harris will likely be given some reps early in camp to see how he measures up as well.

What we don’t know

- How Rogers will look with a summer under his belt. The North Texas transfer has plenty of experience at the Group of Five level, and that has to count for something but he still looked like a player getting comfortable throughout the spring. It was too difficult to truly judge his chances in the race with such a limited sample size in March and April.

Projected starter

- Fernando Mendoza

Who could make a move?

- Chandler Rogers

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement