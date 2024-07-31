What we know

- Fernando Mendoza heads in as the projected starter based on what he showed last season, but the competition is far from settled as Chandler Rogers will continue to be given every opportunity to showcase his abilities and earn the job throughout camp. CJ Harris will likely be given some reps early in camp to see how he measures up as well.

What we don’t know

- How Rogers will look with a summer under his belt. The North Texas transfer has plenty of experience at the Group of Five level, and that has to count for something but he still looked like a player getting comfortable throughout the spring. It was too difficult to truly judge his chances in the race with such a limited sample size in March and April.

Projected starter

- Fernando Mendoza

Who could make a move?

- Chandler Rogers