Cal training camp preview: Position breakdown
Cal opens up training camp Wednesday morning, and there is plenty of optimism that the Bears can take another step forward as they enter the ACC.
Here is a look at how things shape up on both sides of the ball entering the month of preparations for Justin Wilcox's team.
Quarterback
What we know
- Fernando Mendoza heads in as the projected starter based on what he showed last season, but the competition is far from settled as Chandler Rogers will continue to be given every opportunity to showcase his abilities and earn the job throughout camp. CJ Harris will likely be given some reps early in camp to see how he measures up as well.
What we don’t know
- How Rogers will look with a summer under his belt. The North Texas transfer has plenty of experience at the Group of Five level, and that has to count for something but he still looked like a player getting comfortable throughout the spring. It was too difficult to truly judge his chances in the race with such a limited sample size in March and April.
Projected starter
- Fernando Mendoza
Who could make a move?
- Chandler Rogers
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news