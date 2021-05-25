Cal to Face Oregon State and Utah in December Pac-12 Pairings

With these two games announced, the Bears will play two games against every conference opponent except Colorado and Oregon. Cal will play Oregon on the road and Colorado at home.

The 2021-22 schedule is being filled in for Cal basketball, as the Bears now know their two December Pac-12 opponents, playing a home game against Oregon State on December 2nd and a road game against Utah on December 5th. These two contests, as a part of the Pac-12's 20-game conference schedule (started last year), start a 10 year rotation of December games running through 2031.

Cal played Oregon State three times during the 2020-21 season, going 0-3 against the Beavers, with Matt Bradley injuring his ankle midway through the second matchup, and the Bears being unable to get a shot up in the 59-57 loss to the Beavers in Berkeley. Oregon State ended up making a run to the Elite 8 after winning the Pac-12 tournament.

The Bears went 1-1 against the Utes in 2020-21, with one of the Bears' best wins coming in Salt Lake City. After being down 15 in the first half, the Bears stormed back despite missing Bradley, with Grant Anticevich scoring 10 second half points in a flurry and the Bears defense forcing Utah into 17 turnovers in a 72-63 win. In the home contest, Andre Kelly had a trip to the line to tie it, but missed the first free throw and made the second while trying to miss in a 76-75 loss. The Utes ended up parting ways with Larry Krystkowiak after the season, hiring Craig Smith from Utah State.