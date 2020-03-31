Cal the Latest Offer for Fast-Rising 2021 OL Branson Yager
Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure joked in a video that he's been kicked outside while working from home. He's keeping busy, as he offered fast-rising Grantsville (UT) OL Branson Yager Saturda...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news