Cal TE Jake Tonges Enters the Transfer Portal

The tight end room looks to be very young heading into 2022, as TE Jake Tonges is the latest to enter the transfer portal from the Bears. Tonges was among the 29 seniors honored on Senior Day Saturday, and was Cal's top tight end over the previous three seasons.

Tonges came in as a walk-on from Los Gatos high school in the class of 2017, redshirting and spending most of 2018 playing on special teams. Tonges earned a scholarship prior to the 2019 season, and ended up being the Bears top tight end, starting 9 games and playing in all 13. Since then, Tonges has started 15 of Cal's last 16 games, and has career numbers of 47 receptions for 620 yards and 4 touchdowns. Those include a memorable 61 yard touchdown reception against Ole Miss in 2019.

Without Tonges, Cal has five guys in the tight end room who haven't taken a whole lot of snaps. Nick Alftin is the oldest of the group, but 2022 appears to be the time for the likes of Keleki Latu, Jermaine Terry, Jake Muller, and Elijah Mojarro to take a step forward. Latu has similar dimensions to Tonges, and will likely be used in a similar receiving role to the departed tight end.