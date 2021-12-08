Cal TE Gavin Reinwald Enters the Transfer Portal

Another senior has entered the transfer portal from Cal, looking to utilize one final COVID season of eligibility outside of Berkeley. Today, it is tight end Gavin Reinwald, as the redshirt senior has officially entered the portal as a graduate transfer. Reinwald was one of 29 seniors honored during Senior Day Saturday night, and is the third Cal player to enter the portal in as many days

Reinwald came into the Cal program in 2017, being one of the additions to Justin Wilcox's transition class and played right away in that first season. He redshirted in 2018 to preserve a year of eligibility and to bulk up from the 215 lbs he played at as a freshman. Reinwald has his best year production-wise as a redshirt sophomore, with 14 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his Cal career with 41 games played with eight career starts, recording 31 receptions for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

Without Reinwald, Cal has five tight ends on the roster. Nick Alftin, listed as a senior day participant in Cal's game notes last week, wasn't among those honored and should be back unless otherwise noted. Behind him in years, Cal has Elijah Mojarro, Jake Muller, Jermaine Terry, and Keleki Latu in the wings. Jake Tonges also has the option to come back, while Collin Moore is likely gone and graduated from his master's program.

The tight end room, unless Tonges comes back, doesn't have much experience. Latu, Terry, and Mojarro all saw action this year, with Latu catching his first toouchdown pass, but the Bears will need to both build their young group up and find another tight end in the transfer portal if they can't get Tonges back for a year