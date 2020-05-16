Cal TE Chinedu Udeogu Grad Transferring to Illinois
It's a day of graduation for Cal football players in the class of 2020, and one announced that he's moving on as a graduate transfer.
Cal tight end Chinedu Udeogu, announced via Twitter that he will be moving on to the University of Illinois to pursue a masters degree in Economics. He earned a degree in business administration from Cal. Udeogu is a native of Inverness, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, which is a two and a half hour drive from Champaign and the university of Illinois.
UC Berkeley Class of 2020 —> The University of Illinois #Illini #B1G 🔶🔷 @LovieSmith @DLineGURU pic.twitter.com/M6Dp2Oh78T— Chinedu Udeogu (@TheChinedu) May 16, 2020
On the football side, Udeogu was injured for most of the 2019 season, after playing in a backup role for the Bears on the defensive line in 2017 and 2018. He played a total of 413 reps from 2017-19, playing in 27 total games and recording 20 total tackles.
Udeogu moved positions frequently at Cal, redshirting in 2016 while playing defensive tackle, being moved to defensive end in the 3-4 defense that Justin Wilcox and Tim DeRuyter brought in, then being moved to outside linebacker in early 2018 after Cam Goode was injured. Udeogu was set to play tight end for the Bears, after he moved to the position in during the four practices Cal got in this spring. Udeogu will likely play on the defensive line at Illinois.