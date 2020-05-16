It's a day of graduation for Cal football players in the class of 2020, and one announced that he's moving on as a graduate transfer.

Cal tight end Chinedu Udeogu, announced via Twitter that he will be moving on to the University of Illinois to pursue a masters degree in Economics. He earned a degree in business administration from Cal. Udeogu is a native of Inverness, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, which is a two and a half hour drive from Champaign and the university of Illinois.