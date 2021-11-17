Cal Takes on Southern Utah prior to Fort Myers Tip-Off

Until then, the Bears will take on a Southern Utah team who has built their roster more like Cal than any other team the Bears have played so far.

Coming off win number one Monday, Cal (1-2) is back Thursday night to take on Southern Utah (1-2). The Thunderbirds sit at the same record as the Bear, thanks to losses to Dixie State and St. Mary's, as this game is a part of the Fort Meyers Tip-Off. Cal will head to Florida next week to take on Florida Monday as a part of that tournament.

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

When: Thursday November 18th, 7 PM

TV: Pac-12 Network

Injury Notes:

- Cal has returned Makale Foreman and Jalen Celestine in the past week, but Monty Bowser, DJ Thorpe, and Marsalis Roberson have all been out for the first three games.

Other Notables:

- The last and only other time these two teams played was 8 years prior to this game on the dot, where Cal beat SUU 75-47, led by 14 points and 7 rebounds by Richard Solomon

- Southern Utah has a starting lineup filled with players who have been around the program for a couple years, as opposed to through the portal. A couple starters, namely small forward Tevian Jones (Illinois) and point guard John Knight (Utah State) did transfer in, but they've been at the school for multiple seasons. The other three starters, PF Maizen Fausett, SG Dre Marin, and C Jason Spurgin all came to Southern Utah out of high school.



Players and Things To Watch

- Knight has been the biggest threat as both a driver and a solid passer for SUU. He has not shot a three this season, as both Marin and Jones have taken the lion's share of those shots (along with G Aanen Moody off the bench). Marin is 7-17 from 3 (41.2%) in two games against D1 competition

- Cal both made more threes and had more assists against San Diego (10 and 16 respectively) than they had over their first two games of the season. In the aftermath, both Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich are shooting 40% from downtown.

- Andre Kelly did suffer an injury against San Diego, but came back into the game and will likely suit up for the Bears against SUU.

- In one of the odder statistics that happens with a small sample size, teams are shooting better against Cal from 3 (43.3%) than from inside the arc (42.6). Per KenPom, Cal is the 28th tallest team in the country, something that has helped them on the interior, but hasn't translated to the perimeter

For Cal, the name of the game is consistency, as well as finding more offense outside of Kelly, Anticevich and Shepherd. Makale Foreman and Kuany Kuany had four threes between them, and Joel Brown had 12 points of his own Monday, but the Bears need more options as they get into some more difficult games. Florida and whichever of Seton Hall or Ohio State they get have more depth than anyone Cal has played so far. The Bears' depth needs to show up moving forward.