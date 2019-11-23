"I'm not sure I can do it justice," head coach Justin Wilcox said about the win, "(this was for) so many people, our team, our coaching staff, the university, our students, faculty members and the alumni. It was unbelievable to see that energy after the game."

Cal took down Stanford thanks to a final 16 yard touchdown run by quarterback Chase Garbers with 1:19 to go, completing a fourth quarter comeback to take down Stanford, 24-20, for the first time since 2009.

"I found a crease in the defense to run," Garbers said, "the receivers blocked downfield, which was huge. Honestly, I think I was excited to have a rushing touchdown."

Garbers' run, which happened on a busted play (which Garbers called 'stick'), will go into Cal history, alongside the Play, Steve Sweeney's catch in 1972, Mike Mohamed's interception in 2009, and Marshawn Lynch's swerving run in 2004.

That rushing touchdown also was the Bears' first lead of the afternoon, after the Bears had sputtered early on in the afternoon. The opening kickoff was returned to the 40, and a coverage bust on play action led to a 40 yard touchdown from David Mills to Donald Stewart. The Bears answered back late in the quarter with a 90 yard drive, with Gavin Reinwald making a tough catch on 3rd down and Chris Brown finishing the drive with a 7 yard touchdown run.

Cal had some trouble on their offensive line, as a couple players had the flu coming into the contest. Valentino Daltoso and McKade Mettauer both were in and out, and Evan Weaver had dealt with it coming into the game. With the issues, Cal traded field goals with Stanford, with Greg Thomas hitting a season long 49 yarder, but the Cal senior also had a kick blocked that would've put the Bears up 13-10 before halftime.

Cal saw the return of their ballhawking secondary in the second half. With Ashtyn Davis sidelined, Daniel Scott made his first interception of his career. Cal did nothing with it offensively. Jaylinn Hawkins made a one handed takeaway for the highlight reels, but the Bears couldn't get a first down, leading to a 22 yard Stephen Coutts punt that gave Stanford the ball at Cal's 30.

The Cardinal methodically drove down the field and scored on a Cameron Scarlett dive, and the Cal offense sputtered again at the start of the fourth quarter, thanks to a Stanford sack of Garbers and a false start. After Cam Goode came up with his second sack of the afternoon, Nikko Remigio came alive. The sophomore receiver, who had a 39 yard reception to set up Cal's field goal in the first half, ran the inside fade against one on one coverage for a 40 yard gain, then followed it up with an 18 yard touchdown reception to tie things at 17.

Like Big Games prior, Stanford ground down the clock to 2:30, as Ryan Sanborn hit a 44 yard field goal to put the Cardinal up. Garbers drove the Bears downfield in nearly half that time, with a 37 yard reception to Trevon Clark on the sideline, following two Remigio first down receptions. Then came Garbers with the run, the Bears stopping Stanford on fourth and one, with Lone Toailoa making the final stop. That was it, the pandemonium started, and Cal gained bowl eligibility for the second year in a row.