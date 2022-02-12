Cal stuns surging Oregon with blowout win on the road

Cal coach Mark Fox seemed thrown off by the question in his postgame radio interview Saturday when asked about pulling off such a significant upset.

"I guess no one thought we would win, but it doesn't matter what other people think," he said.

The Golden Bears certainly played like a team unintimidated by their own struggles this season, or the fact that Oregon had won 10 of its last 11 games.

Cal scored 24 straight points during a more than 8-and-a-half-minute stretch in the first half and really never looked back, providing no real openings to the Ducks in closing out a 78-64 win at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

After losing 10 straight games and its top player to injury, Cal (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12) has now picked up back-to-back road wins, including its first victory in Eugene since 2014.

Fox, who has taken plenty of criticism from fans in the midst of what is on track to be a third straight losing season to start his tenure, was asked what a win like this means to him. Again, he countered.

"It's not about me -- this is about our team and our program. This isn't about me. This is about trying to reestablish Cal. That's what this is about, and these young people today performed really at a high level to give us a great win," he said. "It's one that they can be proud of, it's one that we can build off of, but we expected to win. We didn't come here thinking, 'Let's just try to keep it close.' That's the mentality that we had. Fortunately, we had that play-to-win mentality and it helped us become successful today."

Veteran guard Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 33 points on 9-of-15 shooting (13 of 15 from the foul line) to lead the way as the only Bear to score in double figures.

Grant Anticevich had 8 points and 7 rebounds, Jalen Celestine added 8 points and 6 boards and Makale Foreman also chipped in 8 points.

The Bears shot 52 percent from the field overall and 83.3 percent (20 of 24) from the foul line to make sure that comfortable early lead never got tight again.

Just as important, Cal held Oregon (16-8, 9-4) to 37.9-percent shooting and just 5 of 27 from 3-point range with more turnovers (11) than assists (9), leaving coach Dana Altman frustrated afterward about the lack of ball movement.

"I'm really proud of our team. We had a lot of young guys that played well. I felt like before the game that we had great preparation and really played well. We had some burps, we didn't play perfect, we turned it over too much, we made some errors, but we competed with great belief and execution most of the game and really, really super proud of these guys," Fox said.