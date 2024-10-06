Cal stunned as No. 8 Miami comes back to spoil upset bid

"I hope that all coaches, players, administrators, everybody involved, will be proud of how they responded in a month or two months or six months or a year in this moment right now."

"Football is a humbling game," Wilcox said. "We had every opportunity to win that game. Obviously, we didn't get it done. So, every individual has to own it. And, I think this is a pivotal moment for the team.

Instead, Cal was once again left talking about how it let yet another win escape. That conversation has become far too common for the Bears under Wilcox, and Saturday's 39-38 loss to No. 8 Miami was one of the most gut-wrenching outcomes the Cal head coach and his team have had to endure.

It was supposed to be the culmination of one of the best days in program history. It was supposed to be the turning point for Justin Wilcox as he looks to shake the demons of losses in close games.

In the end, Cal (3-2, 0-2 ACC) blew a 25-point lead that it had built with 8:06 to play in the third quarter following a 9-yard rushing touchdown for backup quarterback Chandler Rogers. At that moment everything seemed to be going right for the Bears.

The defense had kept Heisman candidate Cameron Ward and the Miami offense in check, including having a pick-6 from cornerback Nohl Williams early in the second half. Then things changed.

Miami (6-0, 2-0) began to find a rhythm starting with a converted fourth down that led to a rushing touchdown for Damien Martinez to open up the comeback for the Hurricanes.

A wide open and explosive Cal offense then started to become more conservative around the same time star running back Jaydn Ott hit the sideline with an injury. Eventually, it led to Cal being held to no yards through the air in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, an impactful night for a big portion of the game looked tired and continued to allow Miami to move the chains keeping drives alive and the group on the field for an extended period.

The Bears allowed Miami to go 10 for 20 on third and fourth downs.

"We were very appreciative of all that happened today," Wilcox said referencing the successful ESPN College Gameday event that took place early Saturday morning. "The fans were incredible. The student body was incredible. The team and the coaches, we were focused on the game, and we didn't finish the game.

"It's really unfortunate. The guys played very, very hard. I love how competitive our team is. They try really hard. We ran out of gas, we didn't make enough plays in the second half against an extremely talented team, and we were a point short because of it."

Mendoza and the offense struggled to gain any traction late as the Bears rotated between their starter and his backup, Rogers. The Miami native shined in the early going with big touchdown passes to tight end Jack Endries and Ott.

Then things simply stalled.

The Bears reverted to the offense that has showed up often during the first four games.

Mendoza put that on himself.

"It was tough, and it sucks," Mendoza said. "Everybody in the locker room knows it sucks. Everybody could've done better, including myself."

Mendoza was part of one of the critical calls that went against the Bears. A seemingly clear targeting call on a running play for Mendoza was not awarded to Cal after a review by the officials and eventually it worked against the Bears.

Wilcox had no comment on the decision.

"I'm not gonna talk about that," he said. "You can write whatever you want."

The Bears will be back in action next weekend when they travel to Pittsburgh.