Cal standing out for 2025 TE Stevie Amar ahead of busy month
Cal was one of the first schools to jump into the mix with 2025 tight end Stevie Amar and eventually offered him over a year ago. Things have changed around Berkeley since that time. Tim Plough is gone to become the head coach at UC Davis leaving Amar to build a new relationship with Mike Saffell as he takes over the tight end group for the Bears.
Amar has made multiple visits to Berkeley, so the environment around the school is nothing new for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village.
The high three-star prospect was able to get back to Berkeley a couple weekends ago for an official visit with the Bears kicking off a busy stretch that will take him all over the country.
Cal will have to wait for Amar to take his other trips before a decision is made, but up to this point the Bears have made a positive impression on the rising senior. That continued on his latest visit.
"The experience was great all around," he said. "I had a good time with the coaches, especially getting to know all of them — the whole staff. Being able to spend time with them within the city."
There tends to be a certain checklist for recruits with any official visit, and getting a chance to dive deeper into the Xs and Os and fit within the scheme at each program is an important part of that.
The Bears continued to sell Amar on his future as a piece of the offense under new coordinator Mike Bloesch, and that message certainly was received.
