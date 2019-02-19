Cal Spring Football Preview: Running Backs
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The chapter of Patrick Laird has come to an end, but the book is still being written for the next group of guys trying to fill his admittedly large shoes. So it goes. The quest begins this spring.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news