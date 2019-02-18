Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 10:38:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Cal Spring Football Preview: Linebackers

Nam Le • GoldenBearReport.com
@aguynamednam
Golden Bear Report
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Cal linebackers will be saying goodbye to mainstay middle man Jordan Kunaszyk and the ever-present Alex Funches, but besides them, there are an intriguing bunch of players whose development wil...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}