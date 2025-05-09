Cal signs Purdue transfer WR Jayden Dixon-Veal

The transfer season has slowed down a bit this week as attention turns back to high school recruiting for programs around the country, but there are still additions being made as players look for new homes.

Cal's latest portal addition will be returning to a place he once called home with the Bears announcing the signing of Purdue transfer receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal on Friday. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior played for the Boilermakers after two seasons at the College of San Mateo marking a return to the Bay Area for the California native.

Dixon-Veal signed with Sacramento State out of Rancho Cucamonga High School but ultimately landed at CSM before playing with the Hornets. His production with the Bulldogs (8 catches for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns) in the 2022 season brought him plenty of attention from several schools.

He ultimately picked the Boilermakers over offers from schools such as Illinois, Oregon State, San Diego State, Temple and UNLV. While at Purdue, Dixon-Veal battled injury issues in 2024 resulting in only three appearances.

The senior caught 3 passes for 23 yards within the first month of the season before being shut down because of an injury. Dixon-Veal battled a knee injury during training camp.

In 2023, the California native was more productive playing in 11 games and making starts in contests against Ohio State, Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern. Dixon-Veal caught 16 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown that year.

His best performance that season came against Nebraska in a game in which he caught 4 passes for 38 yards and a score.

In all, he played 386 snaps over two seasons with the Boilermakers.

Baylor emerged as the top competition for the Bears this week while Boise State made a strong push as well. Marshall, Ball State, UTEP, Louisiana-Monroe, Eastern Michigan and Florida A&M all offered the new Cal signee as well.

Instead of picking one of those schools, Dixon-Veal will return to the West Coast to play for the Bears and join a group that is going through plenty of change this offseason. The Bears have to replace most of their production at the receiver position and return only one of the top-producing pass catchers from last year's team, Trond Grizzell.

The Bears have lost six contributors at the position this offseason and have been working to replace that group in recent months. Cal added UNLV transfer Jacob De Jesus and Arkansas transfer Dazmin James in the winter while South Dakota's Quaron Adams and Wisconsin's Mark Hamper both committed to the program in recent weeks.