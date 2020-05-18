Cal men's basketball signee Monty Bowser got a bump up today in the Rivals recruiting rankings today with the release of the final Rivals150 for the 2020 class. Bowser slotted in at 143 and the 33rd ranked small forward in the 2020 class, Cal's first top 150 player since Matt Bradley and Jacobi Gordon in the 2018 class.

Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi had this say after seeing Bowser at the Tarkanian Classic in December:

"To rebuild their program, Cal and Mark Fox are going to have to find some under the radar guys with upside and hit on developing them. Bowser looks like he may be that exact guy. He's got great length, can really move his feet and anticipate on defense and he's gotten significantly better over the last year. He's similar to the type of player that Rick Barnes has used to turn things around at Tennessee and if that holds through his college years then Bowser will end up a huge steal in Berkeley."

Prior to the shutdown of high school sports, Bowser had been one of the main pieces on a Bishop O'Dowd team that was on an 18 game winning streak. As a junior, Bowser was also the primary defender on Jalen Green, the second ranked player in the 2020 class, as Bishop O'Dowd took down Green's San Joaquin Memorial squad in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Bowser and Jalen Celestine are the two freshmen set to make their way to Berkeley in the fall, joined by transfers Jarred Hyder and Ryan Betley.