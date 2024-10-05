Cal shines in first opportunity with ESPN College Gameday spotlight

Hosting a TV production is no easy feat. There are many moving parts, and usually it’s assumed some kind of hiccup will take place.

Saturday morning at Cal, you’d be hard pressed to find anything that didn’t go exactly how ESPN and the school imagined when it was announced that the national pregame show, ESPN College Gameday, was coming to Berkeley for the first time.

Everything from the turnout to production, guest picker, features, signs and even the field goal contest was perfect.

Host Rece Davis even called it one of the best crowds the show has had when addressing the crowd after the broadcast ended. That’s a change in tone from earlier in the week when Davis posted about the potential concern from outsiders that the turnout would be poor.

Instead, fans began lining up to reserve their spot in “the pit” on Friday and pulled an all-nighter before being allowed inside the filming area early Saturday morning.

By 6 a.m., the crowd was already in full swing with chants being called out and signs filling the massive crowd that reached all the way to the steps of Doe Library.

The energy never quit, and it only intensified with each passing hour.

It all led up to former Cal star running back and NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch serving as guest picker to make his picks for the day’s college football games.

Justin Wilcox’s program has become a hot topic in college football for its 3-1 start but also the surge in fan support through the “Calgorithm” effort on social media.

The moment was meant for the fans, and they basked in the glory of what they created Saturday.

Take a bow, Bears. It was perfect, no notes.