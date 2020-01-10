Per multiple sources, Nevada offensive line coach Angus McClure will be taking the same position at Cal. McClure replaces Steve Greatwood, who retired following the Redbox Bowl. BearTerritory was the first to report this news.

UPDATE: McClure has officially been announced as Cal's offensive line coach, per a release from Cal Athletics.

McClure spent the past two years at Nevada as their assistant head coach/offensive line coach, a move he made after coaching at UCLA for 11 years. McClure's line at Nevada ranked 18th in the country in sacks allowed in 2018, while dealing with youth at the position in 2019.

"Coach Musgrave and I were impressed with the knowledge Angus has on offensive line play," Justin Wilcox said in a release. "He really has everything we were looking for. Angus brings a tremendous amount of coaching experience in general with much of it on the West Coast and is one of the top recruiters in college football. He also has a deep understanding of the Pac-12, as well as working and recruiting at a UC school, which will help him hit the ground running and be successful at Cal."

"I am excited to be joining a football program on the rise under Justin Wilcox's leadership and am looking forward to helping bring in student-athletes that will be the right fit at Cal," McClure said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for me to work with an experienced group of talented offensive linemen and build upon the foundation that has been put in place over the last three seasons. It's also quite an honor to follow the legendary Steve Greatwood as Cal's offensive line coach."

McClure is known as one of the top recruiters for prospects in Northern California, with a strong base in the Sacramento area and the Bay Area at large. He was named one of the top 25 recruiters in college football in 2013-14 by Rivals, and helped to recruit a handful of productive players, like Boss Tagaloa (De La Salle), Takkarist McKinley (Contra Costa College), Kolton Miller (Roseville), Adarius Pickett (El Cerrito), and Marcus Rios (Cosumnes Oaks HS, Elk Grove), from Northern California to UCLA.

McClure has experience coaching offensive lines at Nevada, UCLA, Buffalo, Nebraska, and Sacramento State. His hometown is listed as San Francisco and he's a graduate of Sacramento State, having played there from 1987-1991.

With McClure and Bill Musgrave in place at offensive line coach and offensive coordinator respectively, there's only one position left open on the Cal staff, at running back coach.

Prior Experience

2018-2019: Asst. Head Coach/OL, Nevada

2012-17: Defensive Line, UCLA

2007-11: Offensive Line, UCLA

2006: Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator, Buffalo

2004-05: Offensive Line/ST, Nebraska

1997-2003: Asst. Head Coach/OL, Sacramento State

1996: Tight Ends, Nevada

1992-95: Asst. Head Coach/DC, McClatchy High School