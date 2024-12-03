Cal set for offensive shakeup, will seek out new offensive coordinator

Cal is headed for a shakeup of its offensive staff as reports surfaced Tuesday that the Bears will make another change at the coordinator position for the fourth time in four years under Justin Wilcox.

The program confirmed the reports Tuesday evening with an official press release announcing the plan to open a search for a new leader of the offense heading into Wilcox's ninth season.

"Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Tuesday there will be a change in leadership to the offensive staff," the program relayed in a press release. "The California football program has initiated a national search to identify a new offensive coordinator. Specific roles for existing staff have yet to be determined."

What it means for current offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch remains unclear at this stage. Early indications are that the second-year Cal assistant will remain with the Bears as was first reported by 247 earlier in the day Tuesday.

The former North Texas offensive coordinator joined Cal's staff ahead of the 2023 season as the offensive line coach and split duties this year as he added the play calling duties following the departure of previous coordinator Jake Spavital to Baylor last offseason.

Under Bloesch, Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza has passed for 3,004 yards this season and 273.1 per game, which is good enough for the redshirt sophomore to sit inside the top five in the ACC.

Mendoza, who is in his season as Cal's full-time starting quarterback has tossed 16 touchdown passes against just 6 interceptions.

The Bears' passing attack ranks sixth in the conference this year and 27th nationally.

However, the Cal running game has had plenty of struggles over the first 12 games of the year.

Star running back Jaydn Ott has had his least productive season in three years for the Bears with just 301 yards rushing and 4 rushing touchdowns this season. Injuries have impacted his performance but Ott ran for 1,315 yards and 12 scores in 2023.

As a freshman he ran for 897 yards and 8 touchdowns. Ott is averaging just 33.4 yards per game this year.

Cal ranks 14th in the ACC and 109th nationally with 116.5 yards gained on the ground this season.

Second-year running back Jaivian Thomas has been a bright spot in the running game as leads the team with 598 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns on 91 carries.

Problems in the running game have started up front this season for the Bears as Bloesch has had to work with different starting units along the offensive line consistently throughout the year.

He has rarely had his full starting group on the field at the same time creating some issues in protection and in the running game at different points this year.

The decision to go in a new direction at a key coaching position comes just hours before the early signing period is set to begin for the Bears. Cal currently holds a commitment from Rivals100 quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele who has been pursued my other programs including Oregon, Georgia and Utah.

The Ducks have become the top competition for Cal in keeping his commitment through the early signing period.

Wilcox is set to address reporters during a Wednesday press conference.