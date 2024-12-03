Cal sees 18-point lead erased in road loss to Missouri

In its final contest before its first ACC game, Cal looked primed and poised to upset Missouri of the SEC on Tuesday night. Late in the first half, Cal held an 18-point lead and was on the verge of breaking the game open completely.

That lead quickly evaporated at the start of the second half, and the game soon turned into a gunslinging shootout with the Tigers completing their comeback, 98-93.

Though the Bears (6-2) put up a season-high 93 points and were humming on offense all night long, the defense was sieve, with Missouri stressing their guards on the perimeter. Cal allowed the Tigers to shoot 66% from the field and get to the line for 38 free-throw attempts.

Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II outscored Cal forward Andrej Stojakovic, who had a season-high 26 points, with a game-high 29 as he punished the Bears from all over the floor. Robinson also finished with 13 free throws on 15 attempts putting Cal in foul trouble throughout the game.

But despite the loss, Cal came into the matchup with Missouri as 10-point underdogs and had a real moment of upset potential towards the end of the first half.

Jovan Blacksher Jr.’s return from injury spells good things for Cal moving forward as the fifth-year guard provided a huge spark off the bench to help build the early 18-point lead. Blacksher, who missed the previous three games, collected 13 points, eight assists and five steals in his return.