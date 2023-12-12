Isaiah Crosby has been a highly-productive defensive back at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas over the last two seasons. This fall it helped him gain quite a bit of recruiting attention with offers from Texas Tech, West Virginia, Utah, NC State and Houston all coming in since the beginning of November.

Cal was also among that group of November offers with the Bears jumping into the mix with a Nov. 7 offer. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety visited Berkeley over the weekend, and the trip helped Crosby reach his decision.

He announced his pledge to the Bears Tuesday afternoon giving Cal its 15th member of the 2024 class and continuing a busy stretch for the program.

Crosby is the third 2024 commitment of the month for Cal, which added a pledge from three-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli Monday evening in addition to a commitment from high three-star Texas-based receiver Josiah Martin last week.

Crosby is the first junior college prospect to join Cal's 2024 class, but the Bears have success recruiting the JUCO ranks in the past. Especially in the secondary. Cal signed four junior college recruits in the 2023 cycle including defensive back Matthew Littlejohn (Citrus College) who has made eight starts this season for the Bears.

The Bears are looking to continue bolstering the secondary with some departures already taking place through the transfer portal, and Crosby has made a knack for being a playmaker in the back end of the defense.

He intercepted five passes this season to go along with 41 tackles and five pass breakups in nine games. As a freshman in 2022, Crosby had 23 tackles and an interception.

The Manor, Texas native made trips to Texas Tech and Washington State on official visits prior to making the trek to the Bay Area, and he planned to make a trip to NC State this weekend. SMU, UTSA, Louisiana Tech and Utah State were some of his early offers.

Crosby could play either safety or nickel at the next level and will have two seasons of eligibility with the Bears.