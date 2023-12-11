The third time could be the charm, and Cal is in line to benefit from the decision. Linebacker prospect Luke Ferrelli flipped his commitment to the Bears from Stanford Monday after previously giving the Cardinal his pledge back in June. That commitment came after the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect had already committed to Arizona earlier in the process.

Ferrelli indicated Monday that he plans to sign with the Bears next week when the early signing period opens.

The 2024 recruit from Carlsbad High School shined as a two-way player during his high school career as both a tight end/receiver and outside linebacker, but he is set to join the Cal defense when he arrives on campus next month.

The Bears only recently offered the three-star recruit, but he has built a relationship with the staff over a prolonged period of time. He visited Berkeley back in March, so despite Ferrelli not taking an official visit to Cal prior to his commitment Monday there is familiarity between the two sides.

Cal's coaching staff has been looking to bolster its inside linebacker unit in recent weeks after watching leading tackler Kaleb Elarms-Orr enter the transfer portal. The Bears already knew they would have to make up for the loss of senior Jackson Sirmon, whose Cal career came to an early end in October when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Blake Antzoulatos, another Cal inside linebacker, also announced his plans to enter into the transfer portal recently as well.

Ferrelli is the 14th commitment for Cal in the 2024 class as the Bears continue to build momentum heading into the final stages of the cycle. Cal added transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers Monday as well helping solidify that position on the same day Sam Jackson V entered the portal after one season with the Bears.

Last week, Cal added a commitment from highly-productive UC Davis linebacker Teddye Buchanan giving the group some experience to go alongside Cade Uluave, who earned the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Player of the Year award.

Sunday, 2025 inside linebacker Carter Jones gave Cal his commitment to play for defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon in the future.

Ferrelli is expected to enroll at Cal in January after graduating from Carlsbad High School later this month. He was second on the team with 13.5 tackles for loss this season to go along with 56 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Prior to committing to Stanford, Texas A&M offered Ferrelli plus he held offers from San Diego State, San Joes State, UNLV and several Ivy League schools as well.