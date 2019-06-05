In an announcement by San Diego State Football, Cal has scheduled a home and home with the Aztecs for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The 2024 contest will be played in Berkeley, while the Bears will travel down to Mission Valley for a contest in the Aztecs' new home built on the site of the current SDCCU Stadium.

Cal had a home and home with the Aztecs in 2015-16, a series in which the home team won each game. The 2015 contest saw a Jared Goff-led squad put together a 35-7 win, starting the second half with a 75 yard touchdown pass to Trevor Davis which broke a close game open.

The 2016 contest ended in a 45-40 win for San Diego State, as Davis Webb threw an interception with 9 seconds left, after the Bears managed to recover an onside kick. Webb threw for 522 yards (3rd-best by a Cal QB) in the loss.

This fills the non-conference slate for the 2024 season, where the Bears have a home game with UC Davis and the second game of a home and home with Auburn scheduled (Cal will play at Auburn in 2024). In 2025, this adds a second game to the non-conference schedule, as the Bears already have a home game with UNLV on the docket.

