GoldenBearReport.com

Cal and San Diego State will face off in 2024 and 2025, as first reported by FBSchedules.com. It's a home and home series, where the Bears will host the Aztecs for the 2024 installment, followed by a trip to San Diego in the fall of 2025.

This home and home completes Cal's schedule for 2024, as the Bears have scheduled contests against Auburn and UC Davis for that year, and adds one more game to the 2025 schedule. The Bears have UNLV scheduled for 2025 already.

This is a matchup the Bears had recently, as Cal and SDSU split the 2015-16 home and home series. In fact, the two teams are 4-4 in their eight all-time matchups against each other, the first coming during the 1982 season (a 28-0 Cal win).

Cal last played the Aztecs at home in the second game of the 2015 season, where Jared Goff led the Bears to a 35-7. The next year, Cal couldn't stop Donnell Pumphrey in a 45-40 Aztec victory, as Davis Webb threw an interception with 9 seconds left after the Bears recovered an onside kick.