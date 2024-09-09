PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTNLWk1SOFlGUkQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Cal's Teddye Buchanan, Nohl Williams earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Cal cornerback Nohl Williams intercepts a pass against Auburn in Saturday's win for the Bears. (John Reed | Imagn Images)
Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Cal picked up two ACC Player of the Week nods Monday morning when Bears inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Nohl Williams earned the awards at their respective positions (linebacker and defensive back) in this week's voting.

Buchanan was stellar in the 21-14 road win over Auburn on Saturday with a team-high 11 tackles to go along with three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He currently leads the team with 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

"Teddye's a talented guy," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said after Saturday's game. "Physical but it's his approach that's as impressive as anything. When you're around the building with him, the way he approaches meetings and walkthroughs and practice, he's just a total professional. There's not much that he's not prepared for. And doesn't mean he's going to be perfect, but he's he's going to be in the right places, and he's going to play really hard, and if somebody gets a play on him, they're going to have to earn it."

Williams has been on a torrid start in his final season leading the Bears with three interceptions through the first two games. Cal's defense is currently No. 1 in takeaways among FBS teams with eight this year, including seven interceptions. Two of Williams' interceptions came against Auburn including one in the fourth quarter that helped Cal eventually hold off the Tigers. He should have had another one in the end zone on a play that was ruled a pass interference on Williams.

He also has six tackles and a pair of pass breakups this season to go along with his kickoff returned for a touchdown in Week 1 against UC Davis.

"I think Nohl is playing pretty good defense right now," Wilcox said. "... We also had him back there on the long field goal. You may have seen that right at the end of the half. That's another opportunity for Nohl to get it. Kick return, gets the opportunity there. ... He's doing a really good job, he's playing really well."

This is the first time Williams and Buchanan have earned weekly conference honors at Cal.

The Bears will be back in action Saturday night when they host San Diego State at California Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZej8J2Xn/Cdl5TwnZes8J2XmPCdl6XwnZemIPCdl6LwnZeZIPCd l6fwnZeb8J2XmCDwnZeq8J2XmPCdl5jwnZeeOiBXZWVrIDI8YnI+PGJyPvCf lJcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xNRWVFMUpKNHAiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9sTUVlRTFKSjRwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVzFk WVNjZG9HNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1cxZFlTY2RvRzY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzMyMDQw MDIyNjU0MzYyNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDks IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
