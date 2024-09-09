Cal's Teddye Buchanan, Nohl Williams earn ACC Player of the Week honors
Cal picked up two ACC Player of the Week nods Monday morning when Bears inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Nohl Williams earned the awards at their respective positions (linebacker and defensive back) in this week's voting.
Buchanan was stellar in the 21-14 road win over Auburn on Saturday with a team-high 11 tackles to go along with three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He currently leads the team with 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
"Teddye's a talented guy," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said after Saturday's game. "Physical but it's his approach that's as impressive as anything. When you're around the building with him, the way he approaches meetings and walkthroughs and practice, he's just a total professional. There's not much that he's not prepared for. And doesn't mean he's going to be perfect, but he's he's going to be in the right places, and he's going to play really hard, and if somebody gets a play on him, they're going to have to earn it."
Williams has been on a torrid start in his final season leading the Bears with three interceptions through the first two games. Cal's defense is currently No. 1 in takeaways among FBS teams with eight this year, including seven interceptions. Two of Williams' interceptions came against Auburn including one in the fourth quarter that helped Cal eventually hold off the Tigers. He should have had another one in the end zone on a play that was ruled a pass interference on Williams.
He also has six tackles and a pair of pass breakups this season to go along with his kickoff returned for a touchdown in Week 1 against UC Davis.
"I think Nohl is playing pretty good defense right now," Wilcox said. "... We also had him back there on the long field goal. You may have seen that right at the end of the half. That's another opportunity for Nohl to get it. Kick return, gets the opportunity there. ... He's doing a really good job, he's playing really well."
This is the first time Williams and Buchanan have earned weekly conference honors at Cal.
The Bears will be back in action Saturday night when they host San Diego State at California Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.