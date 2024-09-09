Cal picked up two ACC Player of the Week nods Monday morning when Bears inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Nohl Williams earned the awards at their respective positions (linebacker and defensive back) in this week's voting.

Buchanan was stellar in the 21-14 road win over Auburn on Saturday with a team-high 11 tackles to go along with three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He currently leads the team with 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

"Teddye's a talented guy," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said after Saturday's game. "Physical but it's his approach that's as impressive as anything. When you're around the building with him, the way he approaches meetings and walkthroughs and practice, he's just a total professional. There's not much that he's not prepared for. And doesn't mean he's going to be perfect, but he's he's going to be in the right places, and he's going to play really hard, and if somebody gets a play on him, they're going to have to earn it."