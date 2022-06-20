Initially, it looked like four-star outside linebacker Blake Purchase might not make it out for a Cal official visit this summer, but the Golden Bears staff continued to make it clear he was an important target to their recruiting class.

The end result -- Purchase was back in Berkeley after all for his official visit last weekend in place of a previously-scheduled trip to Texas.

"I was just trying to figure out my schedule and stuff, and then I feel like just how hard Cal was pushing for me, I felt like they wanted me a lot more than other schools that were recruiting me so I decided to take a visit out there," he told Golden Bear Report.

"It was a great visit, getting to know all the coaching staff a lot more and then getting around the players, I had a great time. I was able to go more in-depth with the staff. The main thing was just getting around the players and getting to ask them questions about the [program] and stuff. I really just kind of learned how much the guys really like the culture that they're building out there. They're trying to fix the small things because last year they lost a lot of close games so this year their biggest focus is just try to win those close games."