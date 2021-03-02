Cal's 2021 schedule has been released, a little later than usual, but is out nonetheless. The Bears have their normal odd-year schedule, one that has the state schools in the Pac-12 North coming to Berkeley, road games against two of the three Pac-12 schools, and a new rotation of Pac-12 South opponents.

Cal will open their 2021 slate with a home contest against Nevada, following up with a Cheez-It Bowl rematch in Fort Worth with TCU. After an FCS contest against former Cal QB Troy Taylor's Sacramento State squad, the Bears will head up to Washington for their Pac-12 conference opener.

The Bears do have one Friday game, a date in Eugene with Oregon (they also played the Ducks on a Friday in 2019), but it comes after a bye. The Bears will close the 2021 season against the three other Pac-12 schools in California, with the return of the Joe Roth game against USC, and road contests with Stanford and UCLA.

Cal also gets the other two Pac-12 South schools, in Colorado and Arizona, who they haven't played since 2018. There are no times scheduled yet for the 2021 games, though the Bears are selling season tickets with the hopes of having fans in the stands.



Cal's Pac-12 Schedule

Sat., Sept. 4 – Nevada

Sat., Sept. 11 – at TCU

Sat., Sept. 18 – Sacramento State

Sat., Sept. 25 – at Washington*

Sat., Oct. 2 – Washington State*

Sat., Oct. 9 – Bye

Fri., Oct. 15 – at Oregon*

Sat., Oct. 23 – Colorado*

Sat., Oct. 30 – Oregon State*

Sat., Nov. 6 – at Arizona*

Sat., Nov. 13 – USC* (Joe Roth Memorial Game and Senior Day)

Sat., Nov. 20 – at Stanford*

Sat., Nov. 27 – at UCLA*

Fri., Dec. 3 – Pac-12 Championship Game**