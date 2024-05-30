As college football continues to change with the growing importance of NIL and the transfer portal, high school recruits appreciate honesty. Coaches who are up front about expectations and career projections tend to leave a lasting impression.

Yes, some recruits may not like what they hear and look elsewhere, but others value the openness and see it as a plus as they evaluate their options.

Cal's staff was up front with three-star offensive lineman Vaea Ikakoula during his weekend official visit. The staff made clear what its expectations would be for the 6-foot-4, 316-pound prospect from West High School in Salt Lake City.