Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
As college football continues to change with the growing importance of NIL and the transfer portal, high school recruits appreciate honesty. Coaches who are up front about expectations and career projections tend to leave a lasting impression.
Yes, some recruits may not like what they hear and look elsewhere, but others value the openness and see it as a plus as they evaluate their options.
Cal's staff was up front with three-star offensive lineman Vaea Ikakoula during his weekend official visit. The staff made clear what its expectations would be for the 6-foot-4, 316-pound prospect from West High School in Salt Lake City.
The Bears also didn't put on any kind of show for Ikakoula that would put the team or staff in any different light should he ultimately choose to join the program. Ikakoula appreciated that approach from Justin Wilcox's staff.
"That whole visit they kept it 100 and they kept it real," the 2025 recruit said about what stood out to him most about his stay in Berkeley. "They don't sugarcoat their visits. They like to be themselves, so if I were to come there it wouldn't be too much of a shock like, 'Oh, that's not who they really were.'
