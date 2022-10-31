You can't question Jack Plummer's toughness. The "X" that showed through his uniform from his pads underneath his jersey must have looked like a target to Oregon defenders on Saturday.

The Cal quarterback took shot after shot from the eighth-ranked Ducks. The final blow came in the fourth quarter when Plummer was shaken up after taking a hard hit from an oncoming defender. He remained on the field and continued for a time before Kai Millner stepped in to close out the game.

More often than not, during the times when the Cal offensive line gave Plummer opportunities to throw, he made the right play. The problem was that he was under duress for a big portion of his time on the field in the 42-24 loss.

On more than a few occasions, Plummer was slow to get up and looked physically spent.