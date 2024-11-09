Cal's offense finally reaches full strength in win over Wake Forest

It wasn't quite the Bear Raid, but it was clear that offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch was more willing to take some chances Friday night as his offense had its full group for the first time all season. Star transfer receivers Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes made their Cal debuts in the 46-36 win after missing the first eight games because of injuries suffered in training camp.

Merriweather caught a touchdown pass in the first half and finished the night with 52 yards on 6 catches with 11 targets.

The Bears also had their entire starting offensive line back on the field together for the first time as well, though second-year freshman Frederick Williams III remained at right tackle for a second consecutive game.

Starting right tackle TJ Session kicked inside to right guard after missing the Oregon State game, in which Williams made his first start. Sioape Vaitkani, Cal's longtime right guard, moved over the left side after splitting time at right guard against the Beavers.