This might have been the clearest vote in the history of the Pac-12 weekly performance awards.

Cal freshman running back Jaydn Ott was the runaway -- pun intended -- choice for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the week honors, after rushing for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries in the Golden Bears' 49-31 win over Arizona on Saturday.

RELATED: More on Jaydn Ott's historic performance Saturday

Among the significant history Ott achieved ...

-Set the Pac-12 record for rushing yards in a game by a freshman, surpassing Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson's 254 against Arizona State in 2018.

-Ott's 274 yards rushing are the most in an FBS game since Oct. 16, 2021, the most by an FBS freshman since Nov. 17, 2018, and the most by an FBS true freshman since Nov. 26, 2015.

-It was also the third-most ever at Cal and the most ever by a Golden Bear freshman.

-With touchdown runs of 73 and 72 yards, Ott became the first Pac-12 player with two runs of 70 or more yards in a game since 2020 and the first Cal player since 2008. Ott's 73-yard touchdown run was Cal's longest since 2021 and the longest by a Cal freshman since 2013.

-Through four games, Ott leads the Pac-12 in rushing yards (463), rushing yards per game (115.75), yards per rush (8.3) and all-purpose yards per game (131.5), while he is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (4).

-He ranks third in the country in yards per rush, as well as 11th in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game. Ott leads all freshmen nationally in rush yards per carry, rushing yards and rushing yards per game.

-Ott is just the fourth player to win both Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week simultaneously since the freshman award was created prior to the 2019 season. In 2019, USC QB Kedon Slovis pulled it off twice (Week 2 & 11) while ASU QB Jayden Daniels also did it in Week 13 of that year. In 2021, USC QB Jaxson Dart won both awards in Week 3.

-Ott is also just the third player to win Freshman of the Week three times. Daniels was honored four times while Utah RB Ty Jordan won it in the final three weeks of the 2020 season.

-And lastly, he is the first Cal player to win Offensive Player of the Week since QB Davis Webb in Week 5 of the 2016 season.