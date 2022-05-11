GARDENA, California — Though he wasn’t participating in his team’s spring college showcase, a number of college coaches made their way to Serra High School on Tuesday to make it clear that defensive back Rodrick Pleasant is a priority.

The high three-star prospect is still taking part in track season, so he didn’t work out with the rest of his team. However, coaches from programs such as Cal, Oregon and Utah were among the programs represented at the school for the event.

Pleasant is the top-rated rising senior at the school, which is a program that churns out Power Five-level talent each year. The speedster has been locked in on track season this spring, so he has not had a ton of time to make the type progress with his recruitment that other prospects have made in recent weeks.

Visits haven’t been a priority and he is not yet anywhere close to making a decision. For now his focus remains on improving as a player ahead of his senior season.

“I’m just trying to figure this thing out,” he said. “I know I’m gonna do really good this year, and it’s gonna be a really exciting season for me.”

Cal and Oregon are two of the programs battling it out for the versatile defensive back, and both programs were represented by two coaches at Serra’s spring showcase. While there isn’t a ton of interaction allowed during the off-campus evaluations, it can be important for a program to be represented.