Cal's Cameron Goode and Elijah Hicks taken in 7th round of NFL draft

Two anchors of Cal's successful defenses in recent years were selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Outside linebacker Cameron Goode went with the 224th overall pick to the Miami Dolphins, and a short while later safety Elijah Hicks was taken 254th overall by the Chicago Bears.

It marked the third straight year Cal has had at least one player selected in the NFL draft.

Goode finished his Golden Bears career with 172 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 9 pass deflections and 2 defensive touchdowns. He set career-highs in 2019 with 9.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Hicks tallied 211 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 1 TD over five seasons at Cal.

"The Bears, I did a visit with them, so I knew the coaches, I had a good feeling that they liked me a lot, so I was just hoping that maybe they would pick me up. I'm glad they took that chance on me," Hicks said. "... I'm ready to go to work now, but it was definitely nerve-wracking and it was a little bit more anxious as the draft started, for sure."

The Golden Bears also had several players sign as undrafted free agents:

-QB Chase Garbers -- Las Vegas Raiders

-CB Josh Drayden -- Washington Commanders

-WR Kekoa Crawford -- Indianapolis Colts

-WR Trevon Clark -- Baltimore Ravens

-TE Jake Tonges -- Chicago Bears

-OLB Kuony Deng -- Atlanta Falcons