Cal's 2022 Schedule Announced

The Pac-12 has officially announced schedules for every team in the conference, as Cal has the "State" schools on the road, the Big Game at home, and a nice slate of home contests throughout the year.

Schedule

UC Davis - September 3rd

UNLV - September 10th

at Notre Dame - September 17th

Arizona - September 24th

at Washington State - October 1st

BYE

at Colorado - October 15th

Washington - October 22nd

Oregon - October 29th

at USC - November 5th

at Oregon State - November 12th

Stanford - November 19th (125th Big Game)

UCLA - November 25th (Friday)

Cal has their marquee matchup at Notre Dame on the third week of the season, a game that overtook a previously scheduled non-conference trip to North Texas. This will also be the first time since 2018 where Cal plays Washington, Oregon, UCLA, and Stanford with fans in the stands in Memorial Stadium.

On their schedule, Cal will see:

- Five new head coaches in the conference (Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, Jake Dickert at Wazzu, Kalen DeBoer at Washington, Dan Lanning at Oregon, Lincoln Riley at USC)

- One of Justin Wilcox's former bosses (Dan Hawkins at UC Davis)

- One former Cal assistant turned head coach (Marcus Arroyo at UNLV, was Cal's QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2011-12)



Cal will also travel to Colorado and host Arizona for the first time since 2017, and get a game against UCLA after Thanksgiving for the third time in the past four seasons.

The Big Game is also the 125th, and the 40th anniversary of the Play.