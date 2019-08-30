For the first time since 2010, Cal is taking on their UC brethren in UC Davis. That time, the Aggies ran into a Keenan Allen-led Cal buzzsaw as the Bears pulled a 52-3 win. This time, Cal takes on a Davis team that put together a 10-3 record in 2018, took a trip to FCS playoffs for the first time in program history, and took down an FBS team in San Jose State. Justin Wilcox (and Burl Toler) also have the opportunity to take on an old boss in Dan Hawkins, as Wilcox worked as a GA under Hawkins at Boise State from 2001-02, and Toler worked as Davis's WR coach in 2017.

Quick Facts

Time: 3:30 PM Location: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: Cal Bears Sports Network (KGO 810 AM locally), TuneIn Channel, KALX 90.7 FM Line: Cal -14.5 Over/Under: 48 Series Record: Cal leads 9-0-0 Other Notes: - Davis RB coach Mark Speckman created the 'fly sweep' while coaching high school football at Livingston HS in Merced. This is the second time he's coached under Hawkins, as the two worked together at D3 Willamette in Oregon - QB Jake Maier is on the Walter Payton Award shortlist, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman. - Cal is 26-0 against current Big Sky teams all-time

- The opener is marks the end of the second year of the Patrick Laird Reading Challenge, led by center Mike Saffell. Saffell estimated that they've handed out about 2500 tickets from the challenge. - LB Montell Bland will not be playing for Davis. Bland was the Aggies leading returning tackler from 2018 - OL Gentle Williams is out for the season for Cal, Matt Cindric will start in his place at left guard.

Three Keys to the Game

Impeach the Maier Cal's defense has to get to Maier early, whether it be in the pass rush game, or disguising coverages to force mistakes. That's how they started the North Carolina game a year ago (bad offensive performance aside). In particular, this game is opportunity for Cal to see what kind of pressure they can get with a four man rush. A lot of Cal's pressure in 2018 was manufactured, and it'd be a good sign if the Bears can get early pressure from sending four. Cam Goode, in his return after a season ending injury a year ago, should be someone the Bears get going early. Get Garbers in Rhythm Chase Garbers' command of the offense was what won him the starting job. Now he gets to show that to a bunch of people whose last impression of him was last year's Cheez-It Bowl. Garbers has demonstrated in practice that he can make big plays happen and that he's more confident in throwing downfield. Cal needs to get him going early to have some of the same success he had against Idaho State a year ago. Sweep the Leg "Hope is a dangerous thing," Morgan Freeman's Red said to Andy Dufresne in the Shawshank Redemption. Minnesota almost lost to a game South Dakota State a night ago in what should serve as a warning for the Bears, if the warnings that the coaches have undoubtedly given them haven't been enough. The Cal staff has even told the media that they can't overlook the Aggies. "They went to an FBS school in their opener last year, kicked their tail, took their check and went home," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said Wednesday, "we know this group is not going to come in here intimidated by any means." The Bears need to get an early lead and keep it against a Davis squad that plays with a ton of tempo.

Four Guys to Watch (For Each Side)

Davis: Jake Maier, QB - The ringleader for Davis, threw for nearly 4000 yards in 2018. Not the biggest passer, but has a ton of experience running in an uptempo system. Ulonzo Gilliam, RB - Nearly broke the 1000 yard mark, with 13 rushing touchdowns to his name. Jared Harrell, WR - 62 receptions a year ago, second on the team behind Oakland Raider Keelan Doss Erron Duncan, S - Started 13 games a year ago, one of the most experienced defenders playing for the Aggies Saturday Cal: Christopher Brown Jr., RB - Earned the starting job after being the backup to Pat Laird a year ago. Called a "Fast Tonka Truck" by strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton Mike Saffell, C - Saffell moves to his high school position after two years at guard Goode, OLB - First chance to see if the offseason bulking up has worked well for the outside linebacker Nikko Remigio, WR - The true sophomore has taken a leap in practice. That leap needs to translate



Score Prediction