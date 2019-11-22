It's Big Game week, which means Cal is heading down the Peninsula to take on Stanford. The Bears have a lot on the line, the potential to take back the Axe for the first time in a decade, potential bowl eligibility, the potential to deny Stanford of a bowl game, and bragging rights.

Quick Facts

Other Facts

- Evan Weaver is 16 tackles away from tying the Cal record for most tackles in a season, held by Hardy Nickerson - This is the first time since 2008 that Cal has come into the Big Game with the better record - Stanford is currently on the longest win streak of either team in the series. - Stanford RB coach Ron Gould was in the same position from 1997-2012 at Cal - Cal has played 11 true freshmen this year. Stanford has played 20. Both teams will start multiple true freshmen (McKade Mettauer, Makai Polk and Brett Johnson for Cal, Walter Rouse, Barrett Miller, Jake Hornibrook, and Kyu Blu Kelly for Stanford).

Stanford Depth Chart

Players to Watch

WR Connor Wedington - 51 receptions, 506 yards, 1 TD Wedington has played a big role in the passing game for the Cardinal this year, as Stanford doesn't have the same jump ball threats they had a year ago (Simi Fehoko and Colby Parkinson fill that role this year). 42 of Wedington's receptions come inside of 10 yards downfield. RT Foster Sarell One of the few constants on the offensive line for the Cardinal this year. Per Pro Football Focus, Sarrell has allowed 10 QB pressures and has been penalized 5 times. The pressures are a low for regular offensive linemen for the Cardinal, but the penalties are the second most on the squad. ILB Andrew Pryts - 56 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT Pryts is the linebacker who has picked up the slack for the Cardinals, as Bobby Okereke went pro and Jacob Mangum-Farrar has been injured a bunch. Pryts has been one of the better tacklers for Stanford, missing only 7 tackles so far this year OLB Casey Toohill - 53 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 7 sacks Toohill has been productive off the edge for the Cardinal this year, as his 34 pass rushing pressures lead the group by a lot (next closest is Gabe Reid with 22). Toohill has also played the third most reps of any player on the Stanford defense.

Keys to the Game

Get Confident Cal's defense struggled against a USC offense that executed consistently on third and long. They have to get their confidence back against an offense that put up a ton of passing yards against Washington State, but only came away with 22 points to show for it. The Bears have to force some early three and outs, give the offense solid field position, and see what the offense can do. Run the Ball Deshawn Collins success against USC, even before garbage time and his 34 yard touchdown run. The Bears will have their chances against a Stanford defense that hasn't been consistently great against the run. They gave up over 100 yards to Max Borghi a week ago, who Cal held to 19 yards the week prior. The last time Cal beat Stanford, Shane Vereen carried the ball 42 times. Collins may not need to do that, but the Bears have to figure out something in that realm. Take it Back There's a lot of demons that need exorcising, as the Bears look to get bowl eligible in back to back years for the first time in a decade. They need to do it through playing their game, which is taking the ball away and turning it into points. With the potential for Ashtyn Davis to be out, that may be a tough ask, but Trey Turner would start in his place. It's up to them to find a way to take the ball away from David Mills.

Final Thoughts