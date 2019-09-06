Cal faces their first test of the season, against the 13th ranked Washington Huskies. The last time the Bears played Washington was a year ago in Berkeley, as Evan Weaver returned an interception 37 yards for a score, providing the sole Cal TD in a 12-10 win, and inflamed Husky fans by saying afterwards that "Our culture is better than theirs." Now, it's a year later, and the Huskies are 1-0 after a 47-14 win over Eastern Washington. Jacob Eason, the Georgia transfer, sent Jake Haener packing to Fresno after a QB competition and offseason de-Jakening of the QB room. Cal didn't get off to a fantastic start in a season opening win against UC Davis, but looks to play up to their standards against a well-coached UW squad that remembers last year's loss. Quick Facts Time: 7:30 PM Location: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA TV: Fox Sports 1 Radio: Cal Bears Sports Network (KGO 810 AM locally), TuneIn Channel, KALX 90.7 FM Line: Washington -14 Over/Under: 43.5 Series Record: Washington Leads 54-40-4 Other Notes: - Multiple Cal coaches have roots at Washington, as Justin Wilcox served as the defensive coordinator there from 2012-13. Peter Sirmon was the LBs coach those years. Gerald Alexander served as a GA at UW in 2014, and Marques Tuiasosopo played for the Huskies from 1997-2000, leading them to a Rose Bowl win as a senior. Tuiasosopo also coached QBs for the Huskies in 2013, also serving as a strength coach there from 2009-10 - It's also a time to see the branches of the Chris Petersen coaching tree. Wilcox served as Petersen's DC at Boise State from 2006-09. Alexander and Andrew Browning played for Petersen as the head coach in 06 at Boise, with Alexander's sole year as a GA at UW coming in Petersen's first at UW, and Browning being a QC coach/GA over Petersen's last three years at Boise. - G Valentino Daltoso and OLB Cam Goode should be good to go for Saturday night's matchup, C Nick Harris is questionable for UW - Justin Wilcox is 3-2 in coaching against former bosses, going 1-1 vs. Petersen so far. - Peter Sirmon has a son (ILB Jackson) and nephew (QB Jacob) on the Washington roster. Sirmon told us Wednesday that there is no trashtalk about the game in the family group-text

Three Keys to the Game

Make Eason Think Jacob Eason was routinely brilliant a week ago, and it came either when Eason had a quick read to go to, or when he had plenty of time off some well-designed play action. It's a small sample size, but Eason had a bit more trouble when being blitzed, going 3 of 7 for 36 yards and a score on 7 dropbacks while blitzed, going 24-29 313 yards and 3 TDs when not blitzed. Cal's going to need to find a way to get him off schedule, and that may come with finding a way to take advantage if center Nick Harris is out. Matteo Mele played his first game at center ever last week, and how he does at the position could determine if the Bears can steal this one. Finish in the Redzone Last year, Cal found itself in the redzone three times against UW. They went 2-3, getting six points. Unless they can improbably repeat last year's defensive shenanigans, six points from the offense isn't going to do it. Cal was 1-1 in the redzone a week ago, with a touchdown, but as multiple Cal coaches have noted, this Washington team has a different level of speed than the UC Davis team did a week ago. Cal has more team speed than the Eastern Washington team that UW faced a week ago, and they'll have to put together a better showing offensively this week to win in Seattle. Win the Margins Cal's turnover margin last week: -3 Cal's turnover margin vs. UW a year ago: +2 It's not rocket surgery for the Bears, they have to take the ball away, something they did very well of last year, and not give it away, something they did not do well last year, or last week. Turnovers and chunk plays are the two most mentioned things by Wilcox and company, and 3rd downs also come into play. If the Bears can force UW into tough 3rd down situations (last year's game turning pick six came on 3rd and 8), they'll be able to put themselves in a position to win.

Four Guys to Watch (on each side)

UW: QB Eason - Better thrower than what UW had last year, real good placement. Not much for scrambling, but also didn't get sacked a week ago. Multiple Cal coaches have noted his arm talent RB Richard Newton - Redshirt freshman back with plenty of speed, and UW experimented with him in the wildcat formation. A onetime Cal target in the class of 2018 DL Levi Onwuzurike - Jumps off the film as a big bodied defensive lineman. One of the best in the conference, especially as a run stopper. DB Myles Bryant - Undersized, but one of the strongest performers for the Husky defense, strong tackler for his size Cal ILB Weaver - Last game in his home state, as Weaver came to Husky home games through his senior year of high school. May pull a Gladiator-style "Are you not entertained" celebration if the Bears win RB Chris Brown Jr. - 3rd in the country with 197 rushing yards. Had 38 touches in week one, likely won't have that number again WR Kekoa Crawford - Showed himself to be a catch and run threat last week, can he up his game again against a talented defensive backfield. QB Chase Garbers - Was uneven last Saturday, causing doubt about the development he showed throughout fall camp. Him taking care of the ball will determine whether Cal's in this game

Score Prediction