Cal takes on a Pac-12 school they haven't danced with in the Justin Wilcox-era, as Arizona State comes to town for a Friday night fracas in Berkeley. This may be the biggest game for the Bears in nearly a decade, as their number 15 ranking is the highest since 2009. They have a chance to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2015 as well.



Quick Facts

When: September 27th, 2019 Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA Time: 7:30 PM TV: ESPN Radio: Cal Bears Sports Network (KGO 810 AM locally), TuneIn Channel, KALX 90.7 FM Line: Cal -4.5 (O/U 41.0) Series: Cal leads 18-16-0 Last Meeting: Arizona State defeated Cal 51-41 in 2016 in Tempe after a late Davis Webb interception turned into a pick six, and a Cal comeback attempt was promptly crushed by an onside kick returned for a touchdown to create the final margin.

Other Facts:

- Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards played at Cal in 1972 and 1974. He holds the Bears' record for the most interceptions in a game, with 4 against Washington State in 1974. - Arizona State has two players from the Bay Area in RB Isaiah Floyd (Pleasanton/Foothill HS/CCSF) and DB Willie Harts (Pittsburg/Pittsburg HS). Cal has seven players from the Phoenix-Scottsdale-Tempe area with QB Spencer Brasch, RB DeCarlos Brooks, DL Brett Johnson, OLB Braxten Croteau, LB Ryan Puskas, and LS Slater Zellers

- DB Trey Turner, CB Josh Drayden, DL Zeandae Johnson, and ILB Evan Weaver are the only players on the roster to record a statistic the last time these two teams played - Cal QB Chase Garbers is 10-4 as a starter at Cal so far. - Arizona State offensive coordinator Rob Likens was the WR coach at Cal from 2013-14.

Arizona State Depth

Players to Watch:

QB Jayden Daniels: 71-116 (61%), 1073 passing yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 63.0 PFF grade Daniels has been good as a redshirt QB, already with a big road win under his belt against Michigan State. There's a reason why Cal wanted him in their 2019 recruiting class so badly, to the same extent that ASU wanted Cal DL Brett Johnson. Daniels has a strong arm, is capable of running (though hasn't done too much designed running in that regard, as ASU runs more RPO to pass), and has poise uncommon for a true freshman. RB Eno Benjamin: 77 carries, 292 yards, 3 TDs, 11 receptions, 137 yards, 2 TDs, 69.1 PFF Grade Benjamin hasn't had the same impact as he did a year ago (over 1600 yards) for a myriad of reasons (a young offensive line has been an issue), but multiple coaches and players referred to him as a massive threat this week, as Cal looks to keep the struggling ASU run game down some more. WR Brandon Aiyuk: 22 receptions, 424 yards, 2 TDs, 73.5 PFF grade Aiyuk hasn't quite replaced N'Keal Harry, but being mentioned in the same breath is pretty darn good, as Aiyuk is a big yards after catch threat, something he leads the country in. LT Ladarius Henderson, 44.8 PFF grade (5 pressures allowed in 83 pass blocking reps, no sacks allowed) Henderson, who doesn't turn 18 until December, is one of the most intriguing lineman on the Sun Devils' roster. He started for the first time against Michigan State, and didn't start playing football until his sophomore year of high school. He's got a lot of the left tackle tools, with long arms and solid quickness out of his get-off. S Evan Fields, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 62.8 PFF grade The leading tackler for the Sun Devils from the Tillman position (a safety in Arizona's 3-3-5). Someone who has blossomed in year 3 in Tempe. DL Jermaine Lole, 23 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 78.4 PFF grade Highest graded PFF defender, has 8 QB pressures (2nd highest on the team), strong in the run game as well, second highest graded ASU player in that area LB Darien Butler: 26 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 75.3 PFF grade Butler's been strong as part of a young Arizona State linebacker core, has 10 QB pressures (highest on the team), and has missed only two tackles

Injury Concerns

Cal: (Will Craig, Gentle Williams and Chinedu Udeogu are out for the year) RB Christopher Brown Jr. - Should be good to go per Justin Wilcox OL Valentino Daltoso, OLB Cam Goode, OLB Tevin Paul, OLB Ben Hawk Schrider are all questionable, WR Kekoa Crawford may be questionable as well. ASU: OL Cade Cote is out, DB Cam Phillips is also out

Three Keys to the Game

Lock In on Daniels Arizona State has done well with Daniels throwing to the likes of Aiyuk and Frank Darby, and the Bears have to find a way to make him look like the true freshman that he is. Cal's defense has done well in holding opposing passers mostly around the 50% completion mark. Cal has to find a way to get to Daniels, whether that's with Evan Weaver (whose 15 QB pressures are 2nd most in the Pac-12) or otherwise, while keeping the mobile quarterback contained, something they didn't do well a week ago. Keep Creating in the Pass Game Colorado had a surprising amount of success versus a stingy ASU defense, making a handful of plays over the top, and Cal has to figure out how to keep their passing momentum with Chase Garbers going. Garbers did well last week as Ole Miss couldn't often get pressure, and that's an area ASU struggled with a week ago. Garbers did his best work in the intermediate range last week, and the likes of Jordan Duncan, Nikko Remigio, and Jake Tonges are going to have to create like they did a week ago. A Knockout Blow The biggest thing for Cal moving forward is to take that next step is to have a knockout blow. Cal did this against Washington, with a strong final drive, but the other three games have been one or two plays away from being bigger wins and possibly driving up the perception of this Cal team. If this game is close, and it probably will be, it'll be a time where Cal needs one final punch to halt any chance of a comeback, because Arizona State probably has the best skill position talent that Cal has faced so far.

A Prediction