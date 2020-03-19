Within soliciting questions, I was asked about this list below, by Jeff Faraudo (who has been covering Cal and Bay Area sports longer than I've been alive), about the best players in the history of Cal Football by number. I took a look at the list, and agreed with most of it. I do have a couple that I would change, after spending some time in the Cal record books.

This was meant to be a mailbag, but due to current circumstances, there wasn't all that much to answer, so we're breaking down a couple topics that came up today.

2 - Jorge Gutierrez (over Nnamdi Asomugha)

This is mostly out of the personal experience of having a front row seat to watch Gutierrez, whose last two years at Cal lined up with my freshman and sophomore years in Berkeley. Gutierrez took a beating those two years as he took the reigns over from the group of Jerome Randle, Patrick Christopher, Theo Robertson, and Jamal Boykin. He never backed down, leading to one exchange against Kansas in December of 2010 where both Morris twins (Marcus and Markieff) tried to fight him.

Gutierrez is still the only player in Pac-12 history to win both conference player of the year and defensive player of the year awards in the same season. His energy as a freshman turned a 2009 game against Stanford, where the Bears trailed by 22, into a massive comeback win. As Mike Montgomery's first recruit at Cal, his attitude spurred on a team of upperclassmen.

10 - Marshawn Lynch (over Steve Bartkowski)

Very debatable with Steve Bartkowski, Lynch is one of the most influential figures in professional sports and in the city of Oakland as a whole. Can't leave him out.

63 - Brian De La Puente

Carved out a seven year NFL career, most notably as a member of the New Orleans Saints, after being part of a strong offensive line next to Alex Mack.

69 - Matthew Malele (over Jon Shepherdson)

Three year starter on the defensive line, struggled with injury at points, backed up Lorenzo Alexander as a redshirt freshman before making the jump into the starting lineup in later years.

85 - LaReylle Cunningham (over JD Hinnant)

Cunningham played savior for Cal in 2005 in a matchup vs. Washington State. With Desean Jackson and Robert Jordan both out, Cunningham stepped up with 5 receptions for 112 yards and a score, a 57 yarder that pulled the deficit back to 3 for Cal with just over 5 minutes remaining.

90 - Ryan Riddle (over Mustafa Jalil)

Riddle was an All-American for the Bears in 2004, with a Cal record of 14.5 sacks that year. He ranks 8th in Cal history in total sacks with 21, despite playing only two years in Berkeley.

Other names considered:

19 - Craig Stevens - Could also be considered for 82, as Stevens played only his final year at Cal with number 19. Had an eight year career with the Tennessee Titans, one of the best examples of an inline TE at Cal, who could seal a defensive end, clear out space for other wideouts, and be a threat in the passing game.

27 - Ron Coccimiglio - The patron saint of Cal's 'Life After Ball,' program, the man affectionately known as 'Coach Coach' is tied for 6th on Cal's all-time interceptions list with 11 career INTs in blue and gold (tied with Deltha O'Neal)

62 - Natu Tuatagaloa - At one point the Pac-10 leader in sacks for a career, Tuatagaloa played six years in the NFL before returning to the Bay Area, serving on the San Rafael City School Board

95 - Ernest Owusu - Two year starter in 2010-11 for the Bears, racked up 9 TFLs and 6 sacks over those two years. Owusu is now married to Cal beach volleyball coach Meagan Owusu (neé Schmidt)