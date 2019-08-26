News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 12:47:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal Rivals Football Center: UC Davis

Twe1l0gbypmnnoiohsv3
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Gameday Information

LINE: Cal -13

DATE: August 31st, 2019

LOCATION: California Memorial Stadium (63,000), Berkeley, CA

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/Pac-12 Networks

RADIO: Cal Bears Sports Network (KGO 810 AM locally), TuneIn Channel, KALX 90.7 FM

UC Davis Aggies

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

SERIES VS. CAL: Cal leads UC Davis 9-0-0

LAST MEETING: Cal 52, UC Davis 3 in Berkeley (2010)

LOCATION: Davis, CA

ENROLLMENT: 29,358

COLORS: Aggie Blue and Gold

STADIUM (capacity): UC Davis Health Stadium (10,743)

SURFACE: Field Turf

CONFERENCE: Big Sky

2018 RECORD: 10-3 (7-1) Lost in FCS Quarterfinal to Eastern Washington

HEAD COACH: Dan Hawkins (133-71-1 overall, 15-9 at UC Davs)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Returning (2018) Statistical Leaders
UC Davis  Cal

Passing Leader

Jake Maier

364-557 (65.4%)

3931 yards, 34 TDs, 10 INTs

Chase Garbers

159-260 (61.2%)

1506 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs

Rushing Leader

Ulonzo Gilliam

186 carries, 976 yards, 13 TDs

Garbers

92 carries, 420 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving Leader

Jared Harrell

62 receptions, 896 yards, 5 TDs

Jordan Duncan

20 receptions, 267 yards, 4 TDs

Leading Tackler

LB Montell Bland

78 Tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

LB Evan Weaver

159 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTS, 6 PBUs, 1 TD
As of August 26th, 2019
Season Stats
UC Davis Cal

Record

0-0 (0-0)

0-0 (0-0)

Strength of Schedule

N/A

N/A

Preseason Ranking

AFCA: #5 in FCS, STATS: #5 in FCS

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

PPG (2018)

39.7

21.5

PPG Allowed (2018)

27.4

20.4

Pass Yards Per Game

322.9

186.2

Passing Yards Allowed per Game

246.5

175.1

Rushing Yards per Game

166.1

157.3

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

185.2

142.1

Total Yards Per Game

488.9

343.5

Total Yards Allowed per Game

431.8

317.2

Yards Per Play

6.2

4.9

Yards Per Play Allowed Per Game

5.5

4.6
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}