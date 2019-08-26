Cal Rivals Football Center: UC Davis
Gameday Information
LINE: Cal -13
DATE: August 31st, 2019
LOCATION: California Memorial Stadium (63,000), Berkeley, CA
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/Pac-12 Networks
RADIO: Cal Bears Sports Network (KGO 810 AM locally), TuneIn Channel, KALX 90.7 FM
UC Davis Aggies
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
SERIES VS. CAL: Cal leads UC Davis 9-0-0
LAST MEETING: Cal 52, UC Davis 3 in Berkeley (2010)
LOCATION: Davis, CA
ENROLLMENT: 29,358
COLORS: Aggie Blue and Gold
STADIUM (capacity): UC Davis Health Stadium (10,743)
SURFACE: Field Turf
CONFERENCE: Big Sky
2018 RECORD: 10-3 (7-1) Lost in FCS Quarterfinal to Eastern Washington
HEAD COACH: Dan Hawkins (133-71-1 overall, 15-9 at UC Davs)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|UC Davis
|Cal
|
Passing Leader
|
Jake Maier
364-557 (65.4%)
3931 yards, 34 TDs, 10 INTs
|
Chase Garbers
159-260 (61.2%)
1506 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs
|
Rushing Leader
|
Ulonzo Gilliam
186 carries, 976 yards, 13 TDs
|
Garbers
92 carries, 420 yards, 2 TDs
|
Receiving Leader
|
Jared Harrell
62 receptions, 896 yards, 5 TDs
|
Jordan Duncan
20 receptions, 267 yards, 4 TDs
|
Leading Tackler
|
LB Montell Bland
78 Tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
|
LB Evan Weaver
159 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTS, 6 PBUs, 1 TD
|UC Davis
|Cal
|
Record
|
0-0 (0-0)
|
0-0 (0-0)
|
Strength of Schedule
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Preseason Ranking
|
AFCA: #5 in FCS, STATS: #5 in FCS
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
|
PPG (2018)
|
39.7
|
21.5
|
PPG Allowed (2018)
|
27.4
|
20.4
|
Pass Yards Per Game
|
322.9
|
186.2
|
Passing Yards Allowed per Game
|
246.5
|
175.1
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
166.1
|
157.3
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
185.2
|
142.1
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
488.9
|
343.5
|
Total Yards Allowed per Game
|
431.8
|
317.2
|
Yards Per Play
|
6.2
|
4.9
|
Yards Per Play Allowed Per Game
|
5.5
|
4.6