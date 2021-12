For the final time, the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience comes to you, discussing the aftermath of the USC game, the 2022 early signing day class, Cal's hire of Terrence Brown, and much more, as our Nam Le heads into his retirement from writing.

Credit to Patricia Taxxon for the intro track 'Soaring'

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts.