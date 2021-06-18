Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Into the Vault, Episode Six

On this edition of 'Into the Vault,' we're taking an in-depth look at the 2016 season, everything that led to the coaching change from Sonny Dykes to Justin Wilcox, the emergence of Chad Hansen, and much more.

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring