Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Into the Vault, Episode 7

On this edition of the 'Into the Vault' series, we're looking at the transition to the Justin Wilcox era and the first three games of the 2017 season, and just how much changed from the Dykes to Wilcox regimes

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring