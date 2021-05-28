Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: From the Vault, Episode One

The Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience has a new twelve-part series, starting with a look at the Jeff Tedford-era from 2002 to the midpoint of the 2007 season. This series will span to the present day of Cal football, looking at how the Bears got to their current situation.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music - Patricia Taxxon - Soaring