Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 82

On this edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing the Oregon State game, growing optimism, and what Cal faces this weekend against Arizona in the desert.

Credit to Patricia Taxxon for the intro track 'Soaring'

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).