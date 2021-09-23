Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 77

On this edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing Cal's trip to Seattle, some of the key players for the Huskies in the matchup, and the expectations for the team going forward.

Credit to Patricia Taxxon for the Intro track 'Soaring'

