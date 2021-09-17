Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 76

On this edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're discussing the Bears' matchup with Sacramento State, what we're looking for as a barometer of Cal's performance as they head into conference play.

Credit to Patricia Taxxon for the Intro track 'Soaring'

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).