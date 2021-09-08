Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Episode 75

On this edition of the Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience, we're quickly recapping Cal's loss to Nevada, and looking ahead to some of the finer points about TCU, as Cal prepares for a Cheez-It Bowl rematch with the Horned Frogs.

Credit to Patricia Taxxon for the Intro track 'Soaring'

